IIM Indore holds virtual inauguration of new batch EPGP

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) conducted the virtual inauguration of the 12th batch of one year full time Post Graduate Programme for Executives (EPGP) on Monday.

A total of 68 participants registered for the programme. The two-hour function was held online in the presence of chief guest Vinita Bali (virtually), independent director & strategy advisor and Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore.

In his address, Rai said, “While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to re-imagine things, I also see an opportunity here. COVID to me also stands for Creating Opportunities for Visioning, Introspection and Discovery. We need to create a vision for ourselves, our institution and our country and then work towards it.”

He noted that they need to introspect and redefine their relationship with the universe around them and to discover their true self and true potential.

In her inaugural address, Bali while discussing about the current COVID19 scenario and the VUCA world, noted that this is the time that owes us to step back and think.

“We may think that if we earn a degree, or take some decision, we can plan how we end up and control our lives. However, in many ways, COVID is a reminder that may be we were never able to control anything yet. The best we can do is to increase our capability to handle and deal situations which are surprising and unpredictable,” she said.

Encouraging the new batch, she noted that this is a year of learning at different lengths, for the participants would be learning not only in the class but from the experiences they have outside the classrooms.

“This would not only enhance your functional capabilities, but also adaptability and leadership skills; and help you understand yourself,” she said.

She mentioned that every person needs managerial skills, and our attitude, temperament, response and reactions to different situations will define whether we are successful in managing the situations around us.

She advised the batch to learn, explore, broaden the mindset, and develop a perspective— larger than just family, community, society or country.

“We live in a world which is globally connected—and we need to think about the world as a whole. We’re connected in ways we don’t even know, and we need to find solutions to the problems we may face in the coming years,” she concluded.

The first term for EPGP batch 2020-21 will commence from Tuesday. The decision for physical classes and calling the students on campus will be taken by the higher authorities depending on the situations in the coming months.