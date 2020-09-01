Unlock 4 in Indore: Big leap in passenger, cargo services at Airport

Indore: At a time when the economy is on a downward spiral, the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport bucked the trend on Tuesday with the inauguration of Domestic Cargo Handing Service with two cargo flights and rolling out commercial flights to five destinations. With this, the total movement of passenger flights rose to 34 from the city airport.

AAI-CLAS domestic air Cargo service rolled-out



Airport Authority of India’s Cargo and Logistic Allied Services (AAI-CLAS), a cargo business handling wing of AAI, rolled out Domestic Air Cargo Operation from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from Tuesday. More importantly, two airlines also kicked-off cargo flights from the city.



AAI-CLAS has taken over Domestic Air Cargo Operation from M/s GSEC Ltd. who used to manage domestic cargo on behalf of AAI-CLAS. The service has started at the old terminal building of the airport. MP Shankar Lalwani and Airport Director Aryama Sanyal inaugurate the new service by cutting the ribbon of the Domestic Cargo service. On this occasion, in-charge of AAI-CLAS RC Dabas, Deputy Commandant of CISF, and representatives of airlines, Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS), Customs Department, GSEC Ltd. and Government E-Maraket place (Gem) Portal were also present.



MP Lalwani said that the domestic cargo is gaining momentum from the city airport and now 15-18 tonnes of goods are being sent daily. Earlier this arrangement was in the hands of private-sector contractor but now Indore Airport will operate it. Around 30-35 tonnes of goods were sent daily from Indore prior to lockdown, which decreased during the lockdown, but now it is gaining momentum again.



Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, informed that right now we have started the basic module of ICMS. We have initiated the next phase for which work is in progress. We will also integrate airlines and other government agencies so that the end-user i.e. customer, who wants to import or export, can have all the agencies at a single window.

