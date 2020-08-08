Indore airport ASAP needs approach road in case of eventuality

Indore: In the wake of the heart-wrenching Air india crash in Kozikode's table top runway, Free Press embarked on a task to scan the safety aspects at the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport of the city. The only International and busiest airport of the State is facing serious safety lapses as it does not have an approach road. This has to be built by the city administration and its plays a vital role in ferrying assistance in case of an aviation emergency.

WHY IS IT REQUIRED

As per BCAS rules, this road must be constructed ASAP to provide easy access to ambulance and fire-tenders.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, informed that currently, at point 07 (close to Aerodrome Road Police Station), where aircraft landing is initiated, there is an approach road, but at point 02 (end of the runway located at Hinkargiri hill) and behind the airport, close to Sirpur and Chandan Nagar area, there is no perimeter wall or approach road, instead the spot has agriable land and residential plots. The need to build an approach road was raised at the meeting of the Anti-High Jacking Committee held on July 15 under the

chairmanship of District Collector Manish Singh. It may be noted that the District Administraion has to build this "lifeline".