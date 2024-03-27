Ujjain’s Vikram University Postpones Exams Scheduled From March 28 Under NEP; All You Need To Know

Representative image.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All the examinations for the first year which are scheduled from March 28, under the National Education Policy (NEP) have been postponed. Additionally, the exams scheduled for April 2nd for the third-year, too, stand postponed, while the rest will proceed as scheduled.

Vikram University, Ujjain, has announced the to postpone the examination of all first-year batches scheduled to take place from March 28, 2024, onwards in accordance with the National Education Policy.

As per the policy, only the examinations slated for April 2nd, 2024, for the third year have been postponed. The remaining third-year exams will continue as scheduled.

Notably, there has been a change in the timing of third-year examinations, with all remaining exams now set to take place in the morning shift. The revised timetable will be announced soon.