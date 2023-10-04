 Ujjain Minor Rape Case: House Of Accused Autodriver Demolished After Public Outcry (Visuals Surface)
The unauthorized structure, situated on government land, warranted immediate removal without prior notice.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift response to the Ujjain minor rape case, the Municipal Corporation team in Madhya Pradesh demolished the house of the accused autorickshaw driver Bharat Soni on Wednesday. The house was razed off in the presence of police team and administrative officials.

The actions comes after a 12-year-old rape victim— bleeding and semi-naked— was found desperately seeking help door-to-door. The video was widely circulated on the social media, prompting public outrage. Following which, on Tuesday, the Ujjain Municipal Commissioner announced the demolition of the accused 24-year-old autorickshaw driver's shanty built illegally.

article-image

Municipal Commissioner Roshan Singh confirmed that the demolition took place on Wednesday.

The deeply disturbing video, depicting the 12-year-old girl, partially clothed and injured, appealing for assistance, had surfaced on September 27, sparking nationwide concern. Further updates on this incident will be provided as the situation unfolds.

Reacting to the case, Raju Soni the father of the accused has also demanded death sentence to his son, if he is found guilty.

"The Ujjain rape victim is like our daughter. Be it my son or anybody who commits a crime as awful as rape must be given death sentence, “ he added."

article-image

