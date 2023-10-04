Ujjain Minor Rape Case: House Of Accused Autodriver Demolished After Public Outcry (Visuals Surface)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift response to the Ujjain minor rape case, the Municipal Corporation team in Madhya Pradesh demolished the house of the accused autorickshaw driver Bharat Soni on Wednesday. The house was razed off in the presence of police team and administrative officials.

#WATCH | Ujjain minor rape case | Municipal Corporation team demolishes the house of the accused (Bharat Soni) in Madhya Pradesh.

More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/yTIxI4PxLn — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 4, 2023

The actions comes after a 12-year-old rape victim— bleeding and semi-naked— was found desperately seeking help door-to-door. The video was widely circulated on the social media, prompting public outrage. Following which, on Tuesday, the Ujjain Municipal Commissioner announced the demolition of the accused 24-year-old autorickshaw driver's shanty built illegally.

The unauthorized structure, situated on government land, warranted immediate removal without prior notice.

Municipal Commissioner Roshan Singh confirmed that the demolition took place on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deeply disturbing video, depicting the 12-year-old girl, partially clothed and injured, appealing for assistance, had surfaced on September 27, sparking nationwide concern. Further updates on this incident will be provided as the situation unfolds.

Reacting to the case, Raju Soni the father of the accused has also demanded death sentence to his son, if he is found guilty.

"The Ujjain rape victim is like our daughter. Be it my son or anybody who commits a crime as awful as rape must be given death sentence, “ he added."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)