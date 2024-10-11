Ujjain Congress Leader Kaleem Guddu Shot Dead After Surviving Oct 4 Attack; Property Dispute With Family Suspected

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A former councillor and Congress leader Kaleem Guddu was shot dead in Ujjain on Friday over alleged property dispute.

According to information, he was shot in his home at Wazir Park in Ujjain on Friday morning. The attack occurred around 5 AM while Guddu was sleeping.

The bullet pierced through his right temple and he died within seconds. The CCTV cameras in the house were reportedly turned off before the attack.

Following the incident, Guddu’s family accused his wife, Neelofar (also known as Bhuri), and his eldest son, Mintoo, of being involved in the murder over a property dispute.

Police have detained both of them for questioning. According to Guddu's family, the dispute arose after Guddu disowned his wife and children from his property around 12 years ago.

The incident was reported to the police by Guddu’s uncle, Nasruddin. When the police team arrived at the scene, the family handed over Neelofar and Mintoo to the authorities. They claimed that Guddu's family had been fighting with him for days over the property, and the situation had become tense.

According to relatives, Guddu was awake until 3 AM that night and had spoken to his family before going to his room on the upper floor to sleep. At around 5 AM, a gunshot was heard, and one of the relatives, Jammu, found Neelofar coming out of Guddu’s room.

She allegedly said that someone had shot Guddu. Neelofar and her son Asif then went to a nearby hotel. Meanwhile, Guddu’s other son Danish and an associate are reportedly on the run.

This was not the first attack on Guddu. On October 4, he was attacked during a morning walk by assailants who fired three shots at him, forcing him to jump into a drain to save himself. He was so shaken by the attack that he did not leave his house for days. Six days later, he filed a police complaint suspecting that someone from his own house was plotting against him.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma informed the media that most of Guddu's property was registered in his wife Neelofar’s name, which was the source of the ongoing dispute. Investigations revealed that the October 4 attack on Guddu was carried out by the husband of Neelofar’s sister. Guddu also had 31 criminal cases registered against him. The police have detained several individuals related to the case and are continuing the investigation.