 Fake Fertilizer Scam Exposed: Organic Product Found In Branded Bags At Jabalpur Based Company; FIR Filed After Farmer's Tip
The bags did not have crucial details like the manufacturing date and batch number, raising even more concerns.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Organic fertilizer was found packed in branded fertilizer bags, misleading farmers into believing they were buying products from a well-known company in Jabalpur.

According to information, a few days ago, a physical verification was conducted at Saraswati Fertilizer in Shahpura, which revealed that organic fertilizer was being packed into branded bags, misleading farmers into believing they were purchasing a reputed company's product.

The agriculture department team took immediate action on the spot. An FIR was registered against the shop owner at Shahpura police station.

Cases of fake fertilizers have been repeatedly reported in the district, with a recent incident involving 44 bags of fake fertilizer in Belkheda.

Based on the district collector's recommendation, the agriculture department had also registered a case against the shop owner. A lab report revealed that the fertilizer did not meet the required standards.

