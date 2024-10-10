 Bhopal Administration To Take Up Doctors Security Issue In Gandhi Medical College After Festive Season
Casual approach of authorities irks doctors

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Gandhi Medical College |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administration will take up the safety and security issue of doctors in Gandhi Medical College (GMC) after the festive season. Doctors have raised concern over the casual approach of district administration towards the safety of doctors in medical colleges. District administration team led by SDM (city) had visited GMC to take stock of the security issues but nothing was done in this direction, said the doctors.

The doctors had even informed the administration about the lapses that needed to be addressed. Raising the issue of encroachments on the campus, the doctors citing safety concerns had demanded the authorities to remove them. They demanded the administration to remove these encroachments which were in the name of religions.

SDM (city) Ashutosh Sharma said, “After the festive season, we are planning to have a meeting with doctors of GMC, Bhopal, to work ensuring proper security and safety on the campus.”

We had gone there to take a look into the safety issues but because of the festive season many things have to be taken into perspective and so we have deferred the same, said the SDM. We have decided that after the festive season is over, everything will be put in order in GMC campus, he added.

Junior doctors Association (JDA) president Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “One month has passed since the SDM and his team had visited GMC campus. So far nothing has been done. No officer came to GMC to discuss with doctors and paramedical staff the safety issue they are facing on the premises. We have even written to higher ups about the same.”

After rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, the doctors across the country are prominently raising safety and security issues in medical colleges.  

