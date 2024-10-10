Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: More Senior Doctors Give Mass Resignation, Junior Medics Asked To Meet Health Officials

More Senior Doctors Give Mass Resignation | A-1 CREATION

Kolkata: Protests over rape and murder incidents of both RG Kar and Jaynagar remains unabated amid Durga Puja celebrations. At a time when seven junior doctors are sitting for indefinite hunger strike, over 200 senior doctors across the state from Kolkata Medical College, SSKM< NRS, North Bengal Medical college gave mass resignation to stand by the side of junior medics demands.

“We the senior faculty members of Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata are rendering mass resignation to protest the insensitive attitude towards justified democratic movement and deteriorating health conditions of the protesting doctors on indefinite hunger strike,” stated the mass resignation letter of the senior doctors.

Apart from government hospitals, 35 doctors of Apollo hospital also urged the state government to appropriate measures at the earliest or else they will only attend emergency services in the hospital from October 14.

On the other hand, scuffle broke out between police and junior doctors at Esplanade area and at Park Stret, while they wanted to take out protest rallies and visit different Durga Puja pandals seeking ‘Justice’ for RG Kar and Jaynagar rape and murder incidents.

Meanwhile, some doctors’ forums marched to the CBI office in Salt Lake to mount pressure on the central agency which is probing the RG Kar rape and murder case. Notably, Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the junior doctors at the hunger strike site and spoke with the junior doctors.

Actor and intellectual Aparna Sen visiting the protest site of the junior medics urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit the junior medics and implement their demands.

Doctors from New Delhi, Jodhpur and Bhopal AIIMS visiting Kolkata to show solidarity to the protesting doctors also warned of ‘Pan India protest’ if the state government doesn’t take proper action.

Poll analyst Shubhamoy Maitra mentioned that some demands of the junior medics can be implemented ‘easily’ and also that the state government should ‘think’ about them.

However, till the time of reporting the Chief Secretary had sent an email to the junior medics asking them to meet the health officials at Swasthya Bhawan. In the email, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had asked to bring a delegation of seven to ten members to the meeting.

Debashish Haldar, a protesting doctor said that they will meet the health officials just because seven doctors are sitting for hunger strike and also that they will not withdraw their protests till the demands are met.