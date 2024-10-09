Kolkata: Mass Resignation Of 50 Senior Doctors At RG Kar Medical College In Solidarity With Junior Colleagues Protesting Rape-Murder Case

Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College | X

Around 50 senior doctors and faculty members of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata resigned on Tuesday in solidarity with their junior colleagues, who are on a hunger strike protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the institution's premises in August this year, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said.

Reacting to the 'mass resignation', TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "The government is very responsible and tolerant. The doctors are engaging in a politics of blackmail and harassing patients. The government will do what it has to do."

Ghosh added, "The mass petition that the doctors are signing is illegal. They should submit individual resignations; why should they resign from their duty? They should resign from their job."

Update from Kolkata:



🚨Historic Mass Resignation by Faculty of R G KAR Medical College has started!



🚨 A 10 member National Delegation from RDAs and Associations across the country will be reaching Kolkata by tonight and join at the Protest Site tomorrow.



🚨List out tonight. pic.twitter.com/UqI3oCXQH3 — Dr. Datta (AIIMS Delhi) (@DrDatta_AIIMS) October 8, 2024

He also suggested that the government should accept all the resignations and issue notices for fresh recruitments, claiming, "Many capable doctors are waiting in line. Such anarchy during Durga Puja disturbs the Puja economy, and during the flood situation in the state, what the doctors are doing, even after the CBI chargesheet, is threat culture and blackmailing."

Junior doctors continued their protest on Tuesday, demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim.

12-Hour Hunger Strike Announced

Earlier, they announced a 12-hour hunger strike from 9 am to 9 pm on Monday, protesting against the RG Kar case. They also held a symbolic rally and called on supporters to join them.

Among their demands are the removal of the health secretary and increased police protection in hospitals.

Dr Abid Hasan, a junior doctor said, "It has been seven hours; our seniors are sitting on a hunger strike. Many senior doctors were also on the hunger strike yesterday and are still here today."

He expressed disappointment over the lack of communication with the government and criticized the TMC government for not engaging in discussions.

"We are making a sincere effort to communicate with them, and we remain positive. We want people to join us; we believe that problems can be solved through dialogue," he added.

Dr Hasan emphasized that the requirements for hospital beds and other necessities are not being met. He criticized the government for failing to fulfill previous promises, particularly regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in hospitals.

He pointed out ongoing threats to students and the lack of action against these threats. He urged authorities to address these issues and stressed the need for clarity on hospital resources.

"We want clarity on how many beds are available in which departments across eleven colleges so that people do not have to wander around in pain. These are very important matters, and we are discussing the needs of the common man, not just our own" he said.

He further added, "People are starting to voice their opinions against the police, gathering together, and standing with us. This sends a very strong message, and I believe we are witnessing a social change. Although the authorities may not be doing their part, humanity is changing, and people are contributing to this change."