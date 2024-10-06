Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Announce Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Unmet Demands, Threatened By Police

Junior doctors in Kolkata prepare for an indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice following the recent rape-murder case | ANI

Kolkata: After the deadline given by them to the state government got over, the junior doctors on Saturday evening had decided to go for an indefinite hunger strike. Addressing the media, a protesting doctor said that initially a team of six doctors will go for the hunger strike.

“On Friday we said that we will resume our duty and we kept our word. Now since the state government didn’t respond about implanting our demands, we will go on a hunger strike till the demands are met. Initially six doctors will go on a hunger strike and the rest will work and give us moral support. Till our demands are met or till we die we will continue with the strike,” said the protesting doctor.

"We are starting a hunger strike from now onwards. We waited for 58-59 days and presented our demands in front of the state government...but to no resort. We, 6 people representing the West Bengal Junior…"

The protesting doctor also mentioned that they will install CCTV cameras inside their tent and will make the footage public so that everyone can see the strike.

“The police on Friday night had threatened the decorators, who were helping us to set up camps and with the help of common people we had to build the makeshift tents. On Saturday again the trucks which were carrying materials for us were stopped by police. We know that we will have to face more problems even after we sit for the strike,” further mentioned the protesting doctor.

The protesting doctors also ascertained that the state government and others who are not implementing their demands will be held responsible if any doctors sitting for hunger strike fall sick.

Earlier this day, the Kolkata police headquarters had sent an email to the doctors asking them to withdraw their agitation from the Esplanade area as it might ‘disrupt’ Durga Puja.

Notably, on Friday carrying a wall clock, Debashish Haldar, a protesting doctor said that if their demands are not met within 24 hours then they will bet their life for ‘Justice’.

The protesting doctors also stated that a delegation of the doctors will met the parents of Jaynagar rape and murder victim.