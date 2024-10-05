Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Set 24-Hour Deadline For Government, Threaten Indefinite Hunger Strike If Demands Are Not Met

Junior doctors in Kolkata resume work while demanding justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case | ANI

Kolkata: The protesting junior doctors on Friday said that they will retrieve their work but will continue with their agitation at Esplanade area in central Kolkata.

Addressing the media, and carrying a wall clock, Debashish Haldar, a protesting doctor said that if their demands are not met within 24 hours then they will bet their life for ‘Justice’.

“We are resuming work but also will continue protesting at Esplanade. No one should think that we got afraid of the state government. Meeting with our demands is important as it will bring good changes. If our demands are not met within 24 hours, we will sit for an indefinite hunger strike at our protest site. This protest is not just about the junior doctors but the general public as well. People are with us so we will resume work,” mentioned Haldar.

Haldar also mentioned that on one side they will resume work and on the other side they will hit the streets as well.

Notably, the junior medics took out a rally from SSKM hospital to Esplanade area demanding ‘Justice’ for the RG Kar rape and murder incident. While they were about to address the media, a few junior doctors got into a brawl with the police and the junior medics claimed that the police ‘manhandled them’ following which they started demonstrating on the road.

On the other hand, CBI after producing Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Ashish Pandey to the special session court got three days custody of Pandey.

According to CBI sources, “Despite not being eligible, Pandey was made house staff of RG Kar medical college as he was close to former principal Sandip Ghosh. Pandey also was linked with a cut money scam.”

On producing former principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal, the CBI claimed that both of them initially wanted to hide the ‘crime’.

“It is clear from a number of calls that the accused persons wanted to hush up the rape and murder incident and portray it as suicide. May be both of them have conspired against the prime accused Sanjoy Roy,” said the CBI sources.

However, both Ghosh and Mondal were sent to 14 days judicial custody by the additional chief judicial of Sealdah magistrate court. Meanwhile, 16 HoDs of North Bengal Medical college had sent a letter to the health department complaining against its principal.