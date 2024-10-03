 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Arrests TMCP Leader Ashish Pandey Over 'Financial Irregularities' In RG Kar Hospital
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
RG Kar medical college | ANI

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday evening arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing leader Ashish Pandey over ‘financial irregularities’ in RG Kar hospital.

Notably, Pandey was a close aide of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh.

According to CBI sources, after being produced to court on Friday, the central sleuths will pray for Pandey’s remand.

“Pandey was quizzed several times for both rape and murder incident as well as financial regularities incident, but he could not give satisfactory replies for which he is arrested,” said the CBI sources.

The protesting junior medics welcoming the move said that Pandey was ‘head of treat culture in RG Kar hospital.

article-image

“Pandey was the head of treat culture in the hospital. He was associated with several other adverse things. Several students have complained against him to the management. The management was about to take strong action against him but before that he got arrested,” said a protesting junior medic.

Earlier this day, the junior doctors of RG Kar hospital held a meeting with their senior counterparts over ‘cease work’ during the festivities.

After the meeting, a senior doctor of microbiology department Maitreyee Bandhopadhyay said that the protest should ‘continue’, but the junior doctors should ‘resume their work’.

Another senior doctor Subir Roy said, “We have been cooperating with the protests of the junior doctors. Now they should also cooperate and resume their work. The protest should go on along with work. We all support their protest for justice for the rape and murder victim.”

However, the junior medics said that they will decide upon their future plan after the inter-college general body meeting followed by a pan general body meeting.

Till the time of reporting the general body is going on.

Politicking

While, TMC MP Kalyan Bandhopadhyay slammed the junior doctors, actor cum TMC MP Deepak Adhikari (Dev) said that the doctors should think about their cease work ‘judiciously’.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that the demands of the doctors are ‘correct and should be met’.

