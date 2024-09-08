TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns As Member Of Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case

TMC Rajya Sabha MP and former IAS officer Jawhar Sircar has written to West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee, announcing his decision to resign from the Upper House over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College.

In his letter to CM Mamata, he urged her to "do something to save the state."

He stated, "The current spontaneous outpouring of public anger is against this unchecked, overbearing attitude of the favored few and the corrupt. In all my years, I have not seen such angst and total lack of confidence in the government, even when it says something correct or factual."

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened, and whatever punitive steps the government is taking now are too little and quite late. I believe normalcy might have been restored in this state much earlier if the caucus of corrupt doctors had been dismantled and those guilty of improper administrative actions had been punished immediately after the scandalous incident," he further stated.

He alleged that in 2022, when he witnessed open evidence of corruption involving the former education minister, he made a public statement saying "Corruption must be tackled by the party and government." After his statement, he claimed he was heckled by senior party leaders.

Who is Jawhar Sircar?

Jawhar Sircar is a retired Indian Administrative Services officer, known for his prominence as a public intellectual, speaker, and writer.

In 2021, the TMC sent him to the Rajya Sabha. Before joining politics, he served as Secretary of the Ministry of Culture from November 2008 to February 2012—the longest tenure for any Secretary. He was also the CEO of Prasar Bharati from 2012 to 2016.