Kolkata: Sculpture Honoring RG Kar Rape And Murder Victim Unveiled At Hospital On Mahalaya

Kolkata: A half-bust sculpture of RG Kar rape and murder victim got unveiled at the hospital premises on Wednesday on the day of Mahalaya.

The sculpture named ‘Cry of the hour’ depicts the pain and the horror the victim has experienced.

The sculpture is created by renowned artist Asit Sain and is placed on a pedestal in front of the PGB Gardens near the building that houses the principal’s office.

“This installation will make sure that no one will ever forget her. She was our colleague and this is an emotional moment for her as we all are fighting for her justice,” said a protesting doctor.

Meanwhile, as the state prepares for its biggest festival Durga Puja, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) has called for a mega rally and have asked people from all walks of life to join the rally from College Square to Esplanade demanding ‘Justice’ for the victim.

“We are indebted towards the people as they stood by us in our protest. In return we thought of resuming work to help those who are affected in the floods. Now again we see the security of the doctors are still getting affected. Sagar Dutta Medical College incident and then Rampurhat medical college incident cleared it. Our cease work will continue till justice is met and till proper steps are ensured,” said another protesting doctor in the rally also adding that their future plans will be announced soon.

Notably, people from different walks of life had organized ‘reclaim the night’ and ‘reclaim the dawn’ on October 1 to celebrate Mahalaya seeking justice for the RG Kar incident.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals and said that ‘along with work, we all perform religious programmes as well.’