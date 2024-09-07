Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB Medical Council Sends Show Cause Notice To Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh | X

Kolkata: West Bengal Medical Council on Saturday had sent a show cause notice to former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh.

The council had asked him to reply within 72 hours stating why his registration should not be cancelled.

Kaushik Biswas, member of West Bengal Medical Council said that apart from the showcause notice to Ghosh, the council has also suspended Dr. Birupaksha Biswas and Dr. Abhi Dey.

Dr. Birupaksha Biswas however, didn’t comment about his suspension.

Couple of days back, the state health department had also suspended Ghosh due to the ongoing criminal proceedings against him.

On August 28, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also suspended Ghosh from the association.

Notably, Ghosh is currently under CBI custody and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also raided properties of Ghosh on Friday.

It can be recalled that Last Monday Ghosh and three others were arrested by the central sleuths over the financial irregularities in the hospital.

The High Court has given a CBI probe after former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Akhtar Ali had moved the court demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in the matter.

Read Also ED Detains Personal Assistant Of Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh In Financial...

The opposition however, slammed the ruling party and claimed that the suspension and show cause are being done to Ghosh due to ‘pressure’ from opposition and common people.