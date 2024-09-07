'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's Absence During Hearing

(File photo) Sanjoy Roy | File Image

Kolkata: The absence of the CBI's investigating officer and a 40-minute delay in the arrival of the agency's lawyer during the hearing of the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata prompted sharp criticism from the court.

The Sealdah court expressed its frustration, questioning whether it should grant bail to the main accused, Sanjay Roy, due to what it described as the CBI's "lethargic attitude." This incident sparked accusations from the Trinamool Congress, alleging that there were attempts to "sabotage justice." The case was transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court after concerns were raised about the Kolkata Police's handling of the investigation.

CBI's Investigating Officer Absent During Hearing

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested for allegedly raping and killing the trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. As Roy's lawyer presented arguments for bail, the magistrate, Pamela Gupta, noted the absence of the CBI's investigating officer.

During the delay, the magistrate remarked that the CBI’s lack of preparedness reflected poorly on the agency, questioning if bail should be granted to Roy. Eventually, the agency's lawyer arrived 40 minutes late, further frustrating the court. Despite the delay, the magistrate heard both sides and decided to send Roy to judicial custody for 14 days.

TMC Slams CBI & BJP

Following the courtroom developments, the Trinamool Congress sharply criticized the CBI and the BJP, accusing them of not taking the case seriously. Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya questioned why there was no reaction from the opposition regarding the CBI's handling of the investigation, pointing out that over 24 days had passed since the CBI took over, with little progress made. She also emphasized that the court's frustration highlighted the CBI's failure to ensure justice for the victim.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the Trinamool Congress condemned the CBI's absence from the hearing, calling it an "outright insult to the victim" and accusing the agency of "sabotaging justice." The party also called on the BJP to protest against the CBI's handling of the case, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations. The incident has raised broader concerns about the efficiency and accountability of the CBI in such high-profile investigations.

The trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered on August 9 inside a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College. Her autopsy revealed multiple injuries inflicted before she was smothered to death, further intensifying demands for swift justice.