 Kolkata: ED Raids RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's Residence In Corruption Case
On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh filed a petition in the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered the CBI to probe into the graft case against him.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out raids at the residence of former principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital, Sandip Ghosh, among othre places in Kolkata in a case pertaining to the financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case. Ghosh is presently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh filed a petition in the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered the CBI to probe into the graft case against him. His plea has been listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh on September 2. Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

He was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday. On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Former Principal Sandip Ghosh Moves SC Against HC Order
Earlier on August 26, the CBI also concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution. The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

