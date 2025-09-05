Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Sale Date Revealed, Kicks Off September 23: What To Expect

After teasing its arrival, Flipkart has now announced that its highly anticipated Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will begin on September 23, promising significant savings on a wide range of products, including smartphones, electronics, and home appliances. The e-commerce giant revealed the start date through a dedicated microsite and an updated landing page on its mobile app, sparking excitement for the upcoming festive shopping season.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: What to expect

Shoppers can expect steep discounts on popular smartphones like the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The sale will also feature deals on audio devices such as the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS, Intel-powered PCs, 55-inch smart TVs, and washing machines. Flipkart is positioning the event as a prime opportunity for consumers to grab competitive prices during the festive rush.

Adding to the excitement, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases. The platform will also introduce 'double discounts' on select categories, including electronics and large appliances. Flipkart Plus and Black members will gain early access to the sale, with details on the exact timeline still to come. Last year, Plus members enjoyed a one-day head start, and a similar arrangement is expected this year.

The sale coincides with the launch of new products, including the iPhone 17 range, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series with Galaxy AI, Galaxy S25 FE, and Moto Edge 60, which are likely to be showcased prominently. These launches are expected to fuel consumer interest and drive sales during the festive period.

While Flipkart has confirmed the start date, the duration of the Big Billion Days Sale 2025 remains undisclosed. The event will go head-to-head with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale, set to begin on the same day, intensifying the competition for festive shoppers.