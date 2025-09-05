Samsung Galaxy S24 To Be Relaunched In India With New Processor, Teased Ahead Of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025

Samsung is set to relaunch its Galaxy S24 in India, this time equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, replacing the Exynos 2400 chip used in the original 2024 release. The new variant, dubbed the 'Galaxy S24 Snapdragon,' has been spotted on Flipkart’s dedicated microsite, which lists it as 'Coming Soon,' signaling an imminent launch in the Indian market.

The relaunch follows the debut of the Galaxy S25 FE, which retains the Exynos 2400 processor. The decision to introduce a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 suggests Samsung’s intent to extend the device’s appeal in India with enhanced performance. Notably, the Galaxy S24 Plus continues to feature the Exynos chip, with no Snapdragon variant announced for that model.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon Pricing and Availability

While its exact availability is still under wraps, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon pricing has already been listed. It will be available in two configurations: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version priced at Rs. 74,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version at Rs. 79,999. Unlike the original Exynos model, which shipped with Android 14, the Snapdragon variant will come with Android 15 out of the box, offering buyers an additional year of software updates. While an exact launch or sale date has not been confirmed, the Flipkart microsite hints at availability during the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale, starting September 23.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon retains the same core specifications as its Exynos predecessor. It features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology for enhanced visibility. The camera system includes a triple setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with optical zoom. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, ensuring reliable performance for daily use.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is expected to offer improved performance, better power efficiency, and enhanced AI capabilities compared to the Exynos 2400.