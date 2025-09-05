Meta Announces New Instagram And Facebook Ad Tools For Brands Ahead Of Festive Season

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Meta has introduced new features to help brands connect with customers during India's festive shopping season. These updates focus on video, creators, AI tools, and ways to drive sales both online and in-store. Below is a summary of the key announcements.

Meta is making it easier for brands to work with creators to promote products. The following changes are being introduced.

Improved Creator Matching: New language and region filters help businesses find creators that align with their target audience on Instagram’s creator marketplace.

Creator-Driven Catalog Ads: Brands can now combine partnership ads with Advantage+ catalog ads, including an optional “intro card” from creators to showcase products in carousel ads.

Automated Catalog Ads: When brands use the “Show Products” option in Advantage+ creative for partnership ads, Meta may automatically convert single media ads into catalog ads to boost performance. Tests showed a 4 percent higher click-through rate and 3 percent more conversions.

Creator Testimonials: Globally available, brands can add creator endorsements as featured comments in partnership ads on Instagram to improve ad performance.

New Video Features for Instagram and Facebook Reels Ads

Meta is also adding features to make Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram more engaging:

Swipe-Up Details on Facebook: A new feature lets users swipe up on Reels ads to see more information about the brand, like details from their Facebook page.

Video in Instagram Catalog Ads: Advantage+ catalog ads in carousel format now support product videos on Instagram Reels, in addition to Facebook Reels. Tests showed a 7 percent increase in conversion rates for brands using video compared to images alone.

AI-Powered Creative Tools

Meta is also introducing tools to help brands create and manage ads more effectively:

Flexible Media: This feature allows Meta’s AI to place ads in new formats or placements if it predicts better results. Tests showed a 23 percent increase in conversions for brands using this tool.

Creative Insights: Available globally later this year, this tool in Ads Reporting or Ads Manager will show brands what’s working, what’s not, and offer suggestions to improve ad performance.

Related Media: A new feature recommends existing media for new ad campaigns to increase creative variety and reach new audiences. Tests showed a 13 percent higher conversion rate when using this feature.

Driving Sales Online and In-Store

Meta is rolling out additional tools to help brands boost sales during the festive season:

Omnichannel Ads: Now available globally, these ads help brands drive purchases online, in-store, or via their apps. Features include maps, discounts, and AI optimizations. Tests showed a 15 percent lower cost per purchase for brands using these ads.

Email Sign-Up Offers: Brands on Facebook can now promote discounts in exchange for customer email addresses. A study found ads with email sign-up offers collected 4.6 times more emails over 14 days.

Highlight Promotions: Brands can advertise seasonal or broad discounts to attract more customers.