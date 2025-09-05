'AI and ML Are Turning Robots into Intelligent Assistants That Decide, Learn, and Communicate Naturally,' Says PhD Professor

Dr. Shital S. Chiddarwar, Professor at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology | LinkedIn

How are AI and ML making robots smarter – enabling real-time decision-making, self-learning, and natural language communication?

Traditionally, robots were designed to follow fixed, pre-programmed instructions. In some cases, like SCARA robots or robots with compliance in their joints, they could already adjust slightly if a part was misaligned.

But now, with AI and ML, robots are going beyond mechanical compliance. They can sense the environment with cameras and sensors, process that information instantly, and take the right decision in real time. For example, instead of just physically yielding to a misplaced part, the robot can recognize the error, plan a correction, and execute the task properly.

Secondly, these robots can also learn from experience. That means they improve over time, just like a human being who gets better with practice.

And the third big change is communication. With AI-based language processing, robots can understand natural human instructions. So even people without technical background can guide and work with them easily.

In short, AI and ML are transforming robots from simple machines or even compliant mechanical systems into intelligent assistants that can decide, learn, and communicate naturally

In what ways are Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) transforming logistics with advanced navigation, fleet coordination, and supply chain integration?

AMRs, are bringing a big change in logistics. Earlier, material movement inside factories or warehouses was done either manually or by fixed-path systems like conveyors and AGVs. But AMRs are different. They use advanced navigation with sensors, cameras, and AI-based mapping, so they can move freely, avoid obstacles, and find the best route in real time.

The second major change is fleet coordination. A single AMR is useful, but when many AMRs are working together, they communicate and divide tasks automatically. This avoids traffic jams inside warehouses and makes the overall system more efficient.

The third and very important impact is supply chain integration. AMRs are now linked with warehouse management systems and ERP software. This means the moment an order is placed, the robot knows what material to pick, where to deliver, and how to optimize the flow.

So, in simple words, AMRs are transforming logistics by making movement of goods smarter, faster, and more flexible. They reduce human effort in repetitive tasks, improve safety, and bring higher efficiency to the supply chain.

How are next-gen sensors giving robots “eyes and touch” for high-precision tasks?

When we talk about next-generation sensors, we mainly mean two types: vision sensors and force or tactile sensors.

Vision sensors include high-resolution cameras, stereo vision, depth cameras, and even LiDAR. These give the robot ‘eyes’ to detect objects, measure distances, and build a 3D map of the surroundings. For example, a depth camera can help the robot know exactly where a part is kept, even if the lighting is poor.

Force and tactile sensors are like the sense of touch. Force–torque sensors, which are usually fitted at the robot’s wrist and at joints, allow it to feel how much pressure it is applying. Tactile sensors, sometimes made with soft materials and embedded electronics, can detect even small changes in grip or surface texture. This is useful in delicate assembly, polishing, or medical applications.

So, these sensors together give robots both vision and touch,making them more precise, safe, and adaptable.

How is Industry 4.0 being powered by smart factories, flexible automation, cobots, and AI-led quality inspection?

When we talk about Industry 4.0, we are really talking about the future of factories. Imagine a factory where machines talk to each other, where every sensor is collecting data, and where decisions are made instantly without waiting for human instructions ,that is a smart factory.

Now, the beauty of Industry 4.0 is flexibility. Earlier, automation meant rigid lines ,one line for one product. But today, with flexible automation, the same line can quickly switch between different products. This is how companies can meet fast-changing customer demands.

Collaborative robots, or cobots, are another exciting part. Unlike the old industrial robots that had to be kept behind safety cages, cobots work shoulder-to-shoulder with humans. They handle heavy or repetitive jobs, while humans focus on creativity and decision-making. It is like human and robots becoming partners.

And finally, quality inspection is no longer about tired human eyes checking thousands of parts. AI-driven vision systems can scan every single product, spot even the smallest defect, and do it much faster. This ensures quality without slowing down production.

So, in short, Industry 4.0 is not just about technology, it is about building intelligent, connected, and humanfriendly factories, factories that think, adapt, and improve on their own.

Where will soft robotics inspired by nature create the most impact — healthcare, agriculture, space, or hospitality?

Soft robotics is a very exciting branch of robotics where we use flexible materials like silicone, gels, or soft polymers instead of rigid metal parts. The idea comes directly from nature. For example, how an elephant can wrap its tusk around objects or how our own hands can gently hold something fragile.

Because of this flexibility, soft robots are inherently safe for human interaction. They can absorb impacts, adapt to irregular environments, and handle delicate objects without causing damage. They are usually powered by air pressure, fluid pressure, or smart materials that can change shape.

Soft robotic hands can help patients hold objects in a natural way, and soft wearable suits can support people while recovering from an injury. In agriculture, soft grippers can gently pick fruits like strawberries or tomatoes without causing any damage. In space, soft robots can bend and move through tight spaces, adapt to unknown surfaces, and survive harsh conditions better than rigid robots. In daily life, soft robotic assistants can safely serve food, help elderly people, and even take care of household tasks without appearing dangerous.

So, the truth is, soft robotics will have impact across all these fields, but if I have to choose, healthcare and agriculture will see the earliest and most visible benefits, while space and hospitality will benefit in the longer run.

How will advances in materials and actuation make robots lighter, stronger, and more energy-efficient?

The future of robotics depends a lot on advances in materials and actuation. Traditionally, robots were built from heavy metals and powered by rigid motors. This made them strong but also bulky and energy intensive.

With new lightweight materials like carbon fiber composites, advanced alloys, and even smart materials that change shape, robots are becoming much lighter without losing strength. This means they can move faster and use less energy.

Actuation is also improving. Instead of only using conventional electric motors, researchers are developing harmonic drives, brushless DC motors, soft actuators, shape-memory alloys, and artificial muscles that mimic the way our own body moves. These actuators are more efficient, flexible, and in many cases consume less power.

Together, these changes will make the next generation of robots lighter, stronger, and more energy efficient. They will be able to work longer on smaller batteries, move in more natural ways, and safely share spaces with humans.

How will IMECE foster cross-disciplinary collaboration to merge robotics with IoT, sensors, and cyber-physical systems?

IMECE has always been known as a platform where different branches of engineering come together. In the India edition, this spirit will be very clear in the way robotics relates to IoT, sensors, and cyber-physical systems.

Robotics alone cannot solve modern industrial problems. Robots need IoT to connect with machines and share data in real time. They need advanced sensors to see, touch, and understand the environment. And cyber-physical systems are the glue that ties the digital and physical worlds together, making factories smarter and more responsive.

At IMECE, researchers, industry experts, and academicians from these different fields will interact, present their work, and identify areas where their technologies can merge. For example, a robotics researcher may team up with an IoT specialist to develop networked robots for smart factories, or with a sensor expert to create high-precision surgical robots.

So, IMECE will showcase new technologies and create the space where people from different domains sit together, share ideas, and build solutions that are interdisciplinary in nature. This is how cross-disciplinary collaboration will be fostered.

How can IMECE showcase global breakthroughs in soft robotics, swarm robotics, and bio-inspired robotics?

One of the biggest strengths of IMECE is that it brings the latest global research to one platform. In areas like soft robotics, swarm robotics, and bio-inspired robotics, IMECE can showcase real breakthroughs from across the world.

For example, in soft robotics, researchers are building flexible robots made of silicone and gels that can safely interact with humans, assist in surgery, or pick delicate fruits. These developments will be demonstrated and discussed at IMECE so that Indian researchers and industries can learn how to apply them.

In swarm robotics, the idea comes from nature, like the way ants or bees work together. Here, many small robots, sometimes dozens or even hundreds, coordinate with each other to complete tasks. They can be used for warehouse management, disaster rescue, or even environmental monitoring with groups of mobile robots or drones. IMECE will provide a platform to showcase such studies and explain how this collective intelligence can be applied in engineering. For students, this is especially exciting because many of them are curious to work in this area, and the discussions at IMECE will guide and inspire them.

And in bio-inspired robotics, designs are coming from biology, fish-like underwater robots, insect-inspired drones, or snakelike searchandrescue robots. These are global breakthroughs that can completely change the way we see robots.

IMECE will bring together experts from all these fields, showcase the most advanced developments, and drive collaborations that will push these technologies forward in India.

I encourage all participants to attend the presentations and keynote speeches and make the most of this rare global platform. My best wishes to the team for bringing IMECE to India and creating an event that will inspire future innovations.