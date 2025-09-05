CBI Red Notice Leads To Harshit Babulal Jain’s Deportation From UAE, Handed Over To Gujarat Police

Central Bureau of Investigation | File Pic

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with Gujarat Police, MEA and MHA, has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Harshit Babulal Jain on 05.09.2025 from the UAE.

CBI COORDINATES RETURN OF HARSHIT BABULAL JAIN FROM UAE THROUGH INTERPOL CHANNELS pic.twitter.com/AamGTOfkIc — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) September 5, 2025

The subject Harshit Babulal Jain is wanted by Gujarat Police in case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering. Earlier, CBI got the Red Notice published against Harshit Babulal Jain through INTERPOL on 09.08.2023 on the request of Gujarat Police. The subject was deported from the UAE and was handed over to Gujarat Police on 05.09.2025 at Ahmedabad International Airport.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted fugitives.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.