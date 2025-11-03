 Tamil Nadu: EC Defends Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls Amid DMK-Led Opposition
A day after DMK-led parties decided to legally challenge the Election Commission’s SIR 2.0 in Tamil Nadu, the ECI defended the exercise before the Madras High Court. The poll body said the Special Intensive Revision aims to create a fresh voter list, unlike the annual Special Summary Revision, and involves house-to-house verification and voter enumeration.

N Chithra Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: EC Defends Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls Amid DMK-Led Opposition

Chennai: A day after a meeting of multi-parties chaired by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin decided to legally challenge the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to undertake SIR 2.0, the poll body strongly defended its action, albeit in a different case. 

On Monday, Niranjan Rajagopalan, standing counsel for the ECI informed the Madras High Court that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would practically lead to creation of a fresh list of eligible voters in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls next year. This is distinct from the exercise of Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, which is undertaken annually as well as before each Assembly or parliamentary polls. 

The counsel, who appeared for the poll body in a case before the First Bench of Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, said the SSR retained an existing list of voter roll. In this, the voters were required to submit applications only for inclusion or exclusion from the list.

In contrast, the SIR requires every voter – including those in the existing list - to submit an enumeration form. This form can be downloaded from the ECI website or obtained from the Booth Level Officers (BLO). “The voters need not attach any other document unless there is any mismatch between the details filled by them in the enumeration form and the existing voters’ list,” he said. The BLOs would also conduct a house to house verification and ascertain reasons if anyone failed to submit the enumeration form.

The first time voters and those who had migrated to Tamil Nadu must submit a declaration form along with supporting documents to prove their age and identity. 

The current SIR exercise has been rolled out in 12 States and Union Territories including Tamil Nadu. This was being done as per the Representation of People Act, the counsel said while appearing in case seeking purification of voter rolls in two Chennai constituencies. 

