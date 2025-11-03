 Telangana ASI Run Over By Water Tanker In Medchal District; Disturbing Video Surfaces Online
An assistant sub-inspector died after being hit by a water tanker in Telangana’s Medchal district of Telangana on November 1.

Medchal: An assistant sub-inspector died after being hit by a water tanker in Telangana’s Medchal district of Telangana on November 1. The incident was recorded on camera, and the disturbing video surfaced online. The deceased has been identified as 60-YEAR-OLD DevisingH.

The incident took place when police personnel were conducting a parade in PSR Gardens in the district. The viral clip shows Devisingh standing outside the area where the parade was being held when the water tanker took a right turn. However, the driver of the tanker did not notice that the cop was standing on the edge of the road.

In the video, it can be seen that the tanker ran over the cop. After the incident, police personnel doing parade rushed to the spot. The driver also came out of the vehicle and rushed towards Devisingh. The cop reportedly died on the spot.

According to a report by Telugu Scribe, the cop did not attend the parade as due to health reasons.

As per reports, Devisingh was attached to the Basheerabad police station. A case has been registered against the driver of the water tanker.

