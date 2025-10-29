Gujarat: Minor Boy Runs Car Over 3-Year-Old Girl In Ahmedabad's Residential Society; Here's What Happened Next | Shocking Video

Minor Boy Runs Car Over 3-Year-Old Girl In Ahmedabad's Residential Society (Screengrab) | X/@nareshsinh_007

Ahmedabad: A minor boy ran over a three-year-old girl with a car in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday, October 29. The incident was recorded on camera, and the disturbing video surfaced online. The girl miraculously escaped unhurt.

The incident reportedly took place at Shiv Bungalows when the girl was playing outside her house. In the video, it could be seen that the boy driving a blue-coloured Swift car entered the residential society. However, he did not notice the girl and ran over her with his car.

Video Of The Incident:

Fortunately, the girl crawled out from beneath the car. After hearing her screams, locals came out of their houses. The minor boy, wearing a white-coloured t-shirt, also stepped out of his car.

One of the women, believed to be the girl's mother, slapped the boy multiple times. The car did not have the number plate.

The police was informed and the case was registered into the matter, reported DeshGujarat. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. A legal action will reportedly be taken against the owner of the car.

