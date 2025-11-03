 Kerala: Drunk Passenger Pushes Woman Out Of Moving Train Over Refusal To Move From Doorway; Attempted Murder Case Filed
A 20-year-old woman, Sreekutty, was critically injured after being pushed out of a moving train near Varkala by a drunk man, Suresh Kumar, when she refused to move from the doorway. Her friend Archana escaped a similar attack. Police arrested Kumar and charged him with attempted murder. Sreekutty remains in ICU under close medical observation.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: Drunk Passenger Pushes Woman Out Of Moving Train Over Refusal To Move From Doorway; Attempted Murder Case Filed

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman passenger who was pushed out of a moving train by a drunk man near Varkala here was attacked after she refused to move from the doorway, the FIR in the case has stated.

About The Incident

According to the FIR, the accused, identified as Suresh Kumar (50) of Panachamoodu, allegedly pushed 20-year-old Sreekutty of Palode out of the train in a fit of rage.

Hospital authorities said the injured woman's condition has improved, but she continues to remain in the ICU.

Thiruvananthapuram Railway Police have registered a case of attempted murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kumar.

Sreekutty and her friend Archana (19) of PTP Nagar, here were travelling in the unreserved coach of the Kerala Express from Aluva to Thiruvananthapuram when the incident occurred.

"The accused, in a fit of rage after Sreekutty refused to move from the doorway, kicked her on the back and pushed her out of the moving train," the FIR stated FIR also said that Archana screamed for help, following which the accused grabbed her hand and leg and attempted to push her out as well.

The case was registered based on Archana's complaint.

Police said a medical examination confirmed that Kumar was intoxicated.

He had reportedly boarded the unreserved coach from Kottayam.

Police have recorded his arrest and Kumar will be produced before the court later.

Sreekutty, who sustained severe head and abdominal injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

A team of doctors will review her condition and decide on performing surgery, an official said.

The incident occurred shortly after the Kerala Express left Varkala railway station around 8.30 pm. When Sreekutty and Archana came out of the toilet, the accused allegedly attacked them. Passengers pulled the emergency chain and alerted the police and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

A search was launched, and the woman was found lying on the tracks about two kilometres from Varkala station.

She was first taken to Varkala railway station on a MEMU train and then shifted to a nearby private hospital. Considering her critical condition, she was later moved to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The accused, who was intercepted by RPF personnel, was handed over to the Railway Police at Kochuveli station. Archana later told reporters that both she and Sreekutty were attacked without provocation.

"He kicked her out of the train and then tried to pull me down as well, but I managed to escape after other passengers pulled me up," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

