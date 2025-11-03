Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Form 7 Teams To Nab Accused | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: In a chilling crime, a gang of three men allegedly raped a college girl after thrashing her male friend, near the Coimbatore International Airport late on Sunday night. The girl was found without clothes by a police team early on Monday. She has been admitted to a hospital and her friend too is undergoing treatment. An extensive search has been launched to trace the men who committed the crime.

According to police, the 20-year-old girl, studying a private college in Coimbatore, was inside a car with her friend at a vacant land near Brindhavan Nagar-SIHS Colony Road, close to the airport. Around 11 pm, a gang of three men, who came on a motorcycle, smashed a car window pane and forced open its door. After beating up the boy, the gang took the girl away to a deserted place and raped her.

The girl’s friend had called the police following which searches were conducted in the vicinity. A police team found the girl and rescued her.

“Seven special teams have been formed to trace the accused,” a senior police officer said.

Opposition party leaders led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly criticising the M K Stalin Government for failing to ensure safety of women.