 Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Form 7 Teams To Nab Accused
Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Form 7 Teams To Nab Accused

A 20-year-old college student was allegedly raped by three men near Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday night after her male friend was beaten. Police rescued the victim early Monday and both are hospitalized. Seven special teams are hunting the accused. Opposition leaders, including AIADMK’s Palaniswami, slammed the DMK government over women’s safety.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Form 7 Teams To Nab Accused | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: In a chilling crime, a gang of three men allegedly raped a college girl after thrashing her male friend, near the Coimbatore International Airport late on Sunday night. The girl was found without clothes by a police team early on Monday. She has been admitted to a hospital and her friend too is undergoing treatment. An extensive search has been launched to trace the men who committed the crime. 

According to police, the 20-year-old girl, studying a private college in Coimbatore, was inside a car with her friend at a vacant land near Brindhavan Nagar-SIHS Colony Road, close to the airport. Around 11 pm, a gang of three men, who came on a motorcycle, smashed a car window pane and forced open its door. After beating up the boy, the gang took the girl away to a deserted place and raped her. 

The girl’s friend had called the police following which searches were conducted in the vicinity. A police team found the girl and rescued her. 

“Seven special teams have been formed to trace the accused,” a senior police officer said. 

Opposition party leaders led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly criticising the M K Stalin Government for failing to ensure safety of women. 

