 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Former Principal Sandip Ghosh Moves SC Against HC Order
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Former Principal Sandip Ghosh Moves SC Against HC Order

Following a plea by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar hospital Akhtar Ali, the High Court had ordered a CBI probe into financial irregularities os Sandip Ghosh.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata DOctor Rape-Murder Case: Former Principal Sandip Ghosh Moves SC Against HC’s Order | X

Kolkata: Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh moves Supreme court challenging the verdict of Calcutta High Court’s CBI probe into financial irregularities.

The plea has been listed before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on September 6.

Notably, following a plea by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar hospital Akhtar Ali, the High Court had ordered a CBI probe into financial irregularities. Two days back Ghosh was arrested by the central sleuths and after producing Ghosh before Alipore session court, Ghosh was given eight days CBI custody.

On the other hand, the hearing of Supreme Court over the RG Kar rape and murder incident that was supposed to take place on September 5 has been deferred.

article-image

The protesting students and the parents of the victim have expressed their grief after the hearing got deferred.

“We all were expecting something good from the Supreme Court and now the hope is gradually going after the hearing got deferred,” said the victim’s aunt.

Meanwhile, with the help of the health department and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) the RG Kar hospital has opened a help desk so that they can refer patients to other government and private hospitals if the beds are full in RG Kar.

Incidentally, the parents and the relatives of the victim had joined the RG Kar protesting students in their programme of switching off the lights of the hospital and with only candle light they demanded ‘Justice’ over the incident.

article-image

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray had also hit the streets demanding ‘justice’ against the rape and murder incident.

“If necessary, I will again hit the streets against crime. Even if there is no one to support, if need be, I will alone hit the streets,” mentioned Ray.

Incidentally, there are several organizations that had called for ‘reclaim the night’ across the state on Wednesday.

