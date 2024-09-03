Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors Stage Overnight Sit-In At Lalbazar, Demand Police Commissioner’s Resignation; VIDEO

Doctors stage overnight sit-in at Lalbazar, demanding police commissioner’s resignation in Kolkata rape-murder case protest. | X

Kolkata: The protesting doctors to stage sit-in demonstration the entire night at the place where their rally had been stopped earlier this day, while they were marching towards Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar at central Kolkata. A protesting trainee doctor Aniket Mahata said that they will demonstrate till their demands are met.

“We have two demands. Either a delegation of our junior doctors should be allowed inside the Lalbazar premises to meet Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal so that we can hand over our demand for his resignation or else he should come down in front of our rally and resign,” said Mahata.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Junior Doctors protest at Lalbazar area demanding justice for woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital pic.twitter.com/zd8sjLAwL5 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

Mahata also assured of a peaceful rally if the police permit the 20-member delegation to enter Lalbazar. Indira Mukherjee, DC central said that the junior doctors’ rally cannot proceed further to the point where they are stopped as the rest of the area is under section 144.

Another protesting doctor Kinjal Nanda said that even in Shyambazar in north Kolkata there was section 144 where a peaceful rally was held. “We do our duties for 36, 48 hours. To continue with the demonstration is not a challenge for us. The CP should resign or else our demonstration will continue,” mentioned Nanda.

The protesting junior doctors carried a symbolic spinal cord and roses in their hands while starting their protest rally from the RG Kar hospital to Lalbazar. The police have set up nine feet three tier iron barricades so that the doctors cannot enter near Lalbazar area.

The mother of the victim also said that the doctors should have been allowed inside. “Why were such barricades set up? The doctors are seen carrying flowers and not weapons,” said the victim’s mother.

Meanwhile, common people along with few celebrities reclaimed the night on Sunday demanding ‘justice for RG Kar’.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee who was also in the Esplanade area the entire night said, “Enough is enough. We all are eagerly waiting for justice. Such protests will happen more and more. If someone thinks that this will dilute then they are wrong. Safety of women will have to be ensured.”

Notably, while 'reclaim the night' was on, a drunk person entered the crowd and allegedly misbehaved with women. The protesters held the person and handed him over to police. The police later arrested him.