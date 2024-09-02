Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Team Investigates Crime Spot Of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital; Video

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has investigated the crime spot of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place on August 9.

The CBI also inspected the hospital's emergency building, boys hostel, and the principal's office on Sunday, an official said.

#WATCH | RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case | CBI team inspected crime Spot, Hospital Emergency building, boys' hostel and principal's office in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya On The Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation build a strong case in the RG Kar rape and murder case to ensure "the rapist is hanged."

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal minister and TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya says, "On 28th August, our leader (Mamata Banerjee) had given directions to Trinamool Mahila Congress to stage a demonstration on 1st September in every block. CBI has not said a word about investigation…

Earlier, on August 29, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrived at the police morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for further investigation of the rape and murder of the doctor.

CBI Concludes 2nd Round Of Polygraph Tests On Sandip Ghosh, Former Principal Of RG Kar Medical College & Hsopital

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

The test was conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). CBI officials had also conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the incident.

Indian Medical Association Suspends Membership Of Dr. Sandip Ghosh

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had suspended the membership of Kolkata's former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr. RV Asokan suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata.

The sexual assault of the trainee doctor has sparked massive outrage and shaken the conscience of the country.

The case was transferred to the CBI from the Kolkata police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.