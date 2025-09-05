Divorce Demand Turns Deadly: UP Man Shoots Wife After She Asks For Child Support & Property Transfer In Gorakhpur

Accused after arrest | X/@gorakhpurpolice

Gorakhpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. A man allegedly shot his wife dead in a crowded market on Wednesday, according to police.

The accused fled the spot after the shooting but was later nabbed by police.The accused has been identified as Vishwakarma Chauhan, while the deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Mamta Chauhan.

The incident reportedly followed an altercation related to their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Vishwakarma and Mamta had been married for 14 years and have a 13-year-old daughter. Mamta worked at a private firm.

The couple were living separately for one-and-a-half years and the daughter stayed with Mamta.

Accused Expresses No Regret

During interrogation, Vishwakarma told police that he felt "no regret" for killing his wife as she was "eating away his money".

Mamta was reportedly demanding child support and the transfer of a farmland before agreeing to a divorce. However, after an altercation outside a photo studio, Chauhan pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at her. Locals rushed the blood-soaked woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, according to NDTV. The incident took place at around 8 pm.

Daugter Filed Police Complaint

Their minor daughter filed a police complaint and also accused her father of harassment and extramarital affairs.