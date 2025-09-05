Punjab Floods Fury: Death Toll Reaches 43, Crops On 1.7 Lakh Hectares Destroyed

NDRF personnel rescue people from flood-affected areas using water boats at Kang Kalan in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) |

Chandigarh: Even though the outflow from the Bhakra dam was reduced on Friday, Punjab continued to reel under one of the worst flood disasters in decades caused by overflowing Sutlej, Ravi and Beas rivers and numerous rivulets in the state.

According to official information, the floods have so far claimed 43 lives and impacted 1902 villages across all the 23 districts of the state, affecting over 3.84 lakh people and destroying crops on over 1.7 lakh hectares (4.2 lakh acre) land.

The state government has also ordered a special ``girdawari’’ (survey) for the damage caused to the crops and property.

LUDHIANA ON HIGH ALERT

Meanwhile, the government has issued a high alert in Ludhiana’s eastern part in the wake of the Sutlej being in the spate threatening the embankments of the river. Which criss-crosses numerous villages of the district

BBMB REDUCES BHAKRA DAM OUTFLOW

Meanwhile, the Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) on Friday reduced the outflow of the Bhakra dam on the request of district administration from 85,000 cusecs to 70,000 cusecs. According to information, the BBMB may keep the dam’s outflow at about 70,000 given the forecast of decrease in rainfall in the next couple of days.

Cabinet minister Harjot Bains said that the water level in the Bhakra Dam has receded from 1679.05 feet to 1678.66 feet, offering considerable relief. He added that weather predictions indicate reduced rainfall, which is expected to further stabilise conditions.

However, while the water level of Bhakra dam decreased slightly, the same of Pong dam remained high.