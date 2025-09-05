 'If We Can Help Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan, Why Not Punjab?': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Jibe At Centre, Calls For Flood Relief Aid - VIDEO
Punjab is facing severe flooding, with over 1,900 villages across the state inundated. The damage to standing crops has crossed 4 lakh acres, and the death toll has risen to 43, till now.

Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
'If We Can Help Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan, Why Not Punjab?': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Jibe At Centre, Calls For Flood Relief Aid

Sultanpur Lodhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, September 4, made a pointed appeal to the central government, asking for urgent assistance to flood-hit Punjab. The AAP leader drew a direct comparison with India's aid to Afghanistan in the wake of its devastating earthquake.

Speaking to ANI while visiting flood-affected areas in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kejriwal said, "There is a lot of flood everywhere... Nearly 14,000 villages and about 3 lakh people have been affected... I would also request the central government to help Punjab as much as possible in this time of grief."

Taking a veiled jibe at the Centre, he added, "The Indian government has helped Afghanistan by providing funds, which is a good thing to do. But I also urge the Centre to send relief to Punjab as well in such tough times."

Have a look at his entire statement here:

Punjab’s Crisis Deepens

Punjab is facing severe flooding, with over 1,900 villages across the state inundated. According to All India Radio News, the damage to standing crops has crossed 4 lakh acres, and the death toll has risen to 43.

Overflowing rivers and forced release of water from dams have worsened the situation, prompting large-scale evacuations. As of now, nearly 21,000 people have been relocated to safer areas. The Army, BSF, NDRF, and state police have been working alongside locals to rescue the stranded and reinforce river embankments.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has also formally urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for an emergency relief and financial package to address the losses.

Centre Responds, AAP MPs Offer MPLADS Funds

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, during his visit to Punjab, assured that the central government would provide full support. He said funds were already available with the state under the State Disaster Relief Fund and confirmed that two central teams were assessing the total damage.

Have a look at his statement here:

Meanwhile, AAP MPs have committed their MPLADS funds to assist in ongoing flood relief operations.

District administrations have also issued urgent appeals to residents in low-lying areas to evacuate, as more rainfall and rising river levels remain a concern.

