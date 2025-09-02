Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested For Throwing Meat Pieces At Women During Prayer In Gorakhpur Temple | Representational Image

Gorakhpur (UP): A man was arrested in Gorakhpur's Pipraich area after he allegedly threw pieces of meat at women during a prayer service in a Hanuman temple, police said Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Monday evening at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple near Pipraich railway station. Police said the man, identified as 35-year-old Umesh Yadav, allegedly hurled meat pieces at women during 'aarti', causing panic among worshippers.

Local residents caught Yadav, beat him up, and handed him over to police. Officers said Yadav appeared to be intoxicated.

"Umesh is changing his statements. At one point, he claimed a local meat vendor asked him to do it," Chauri Chaura Circle Officer Anurag Singh, who visited the site, said.

A crowd later gathered at the police station, demanding the arrest of other alleged conspirators. Police pacified the group, assuring action in the case.

Officials said Yadav had recently returned home from Hyderabad, where he was engaged in painting and dyeing work.

