 Chhattisgarh: One Naxalite Gunned Down In Joint Operation By DRG And STF In Narayanpur-Dantewada Forests
PTIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest area along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. | Representative image

Raipur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest area along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a senior police official said.

The encounter broke out when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur and Dantewada and the Special Task Force (STF), both units of the state police force, was out on an anti-Naxal operation along the inter-district border, he said.

So far, the body of a Naxalite has been recovered from the site, he said.

The operation is still underway and further information is awaited, the official added.

