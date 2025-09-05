Delhi-NCR Flood Alert: Yellow Warning Issued, Yamuna Water Above Evacuation Level, Relief Efforts Underway – Latest Updates | ANI

New Delhi: New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing a significant weather situation with rainfall predicted and rising water levels in the Yamuna river. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of Delhi, with rain expected over several areas in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, the water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge remains above the evacuation mark, with ongoing relief efforts.

Here are the latest updates:

1. Yellow Alert for Rainfall in Delhi-NCR

The IMD has sounded a yellow alert, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across various parts of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours. Areas likely to be affected include Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, and several others in the Capital, as well as Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, and Manesar in the NCR.

2. Yamuna Water Level Above Evacuation Mark

At 7:00 am on Friday, September 5, the water level in the Yamuna at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 207.33 metres, slightly down from the season’s peak of 207.48 metres the previous day. Officials expect the water to recede further during the day, although the level remains above the flood evacuation threshold.

3. Flood Relief Camps Active Across Delhi

The Delhi government has established relief camps at 38 locations citywide. These camps currently house over 8,000 displaced people in 522 tents spread over 27 sites. Additionally, 2,030 individuals are staying in 13 permanent shelters.

4. Arvind Kejriwal Visits Flood Camps

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a relief camp near Shastri Park metro station. He highlighted challenges faced by camp residents, including delayed food supplies, mosquito infestations without adequate nets, and issues obtaining clean drinking water.

5. Light Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected Today

The IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky on Friday with one or two spells of light rain or thunderstorms. Moderate rainfall is expected in some parts of the Capital later in the day.

6. Flooding at Nigam Bodh Ghat

Drone footage released by ANI shows significant flooding in Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat area as Yamuna’s water levels rise, highlighting the severity of the situation on the ground.

7. Residents Affected by Floodwaters

Residents at the Mayur Vihar Phase I relief camp shared their struggles with ANI. Poonam, mother to a six-month-old baby, spoke of the hardship of living without privacy or comfort, while Rajesh, from Yamuna Khadar, said he had lost everything and was uncertain how to repay his debts after his flooded home.

8. Air Quality Remains ‘Satisfactory’

Despite the rainfall, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 67 at 8:00 am on Friday, falling within the satisfactory category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

9. Delhi Lawyers Announce Strike

Lawyers in Delhi have announced they will resume abstaining from work from Monday in protest against a police directive on evidence recording. This development adds to the city's ongoing challenges amidst the flood situation.

10. No Further Alerts for Next Six Days

The IMD has not issued any additional weather alerts beyond Friday, forecasting relatively stable conditions with occasional light rain or thunderstorms expected across Delhi and NCR.

Authorities continue to monitor the Yamuna and weather conditions closely, with relief operations ongoing to support those displaced by the flooding.