 ED Detains Personal Assistant Of Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh In Financial Irregularities Case
On Friday morning, ED officials in connection with the financial irregularities case linked to the institute conducted raid and search operations at multiple locations, which included DEO Prasun Chattopadhyay's residence at Subhasgram in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College | X

Kolkata: A Data Entry Operator (DEO) attached to R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was also working as the Personal Assistant (PA) of the institute's former and controversial principal Sandip Ghosh, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday afternoon.

About The Detention

article-image

After four hours of raid and search operations, the ED officials detained Chattopadhyay and took him to the agency's office here. Sources said that the ED officials detained Chattopadhyay as they felt the need for a detailed interrogation in connection with the alleged financial irregularities.

About The Raids Conducted By ED

The other places where the ED officials are conducting raid and search operations since Friday morning included the residences of Ghosh, Biplab Sinha, and Koushik Koley, the last two being vendors supplying different items to R.G. Kar Medical College. Meanwhile, for the first time speaking to the reporters since Ghosh's arrest by CBI, his wife Sangeeta Ghosh claimed that her husband is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.

article-image

"I request you all not to portray him as a villain till the investigation in the matter is completed," she said.

The ED is investigating the money laundering angle in the case. While the CBI's probe in connection with the alleged financial irregularities came following a court direction, the ED started a suo motu investigation into the matter. The ED started the probe after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the matter.

