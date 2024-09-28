 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors To Hit Street Again Ahead Of Durga Puja
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors To Hit Street Again Ahead Of Durga Puja

Taking part in the mass convention at the SSKM hospital, a protesting doctor Debashish Haldar said that they will again hit the streets.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 01:18 AM IST
Protesting Doctors to warns of hitting streets again ahead of Durga Puja | ANI

Kolkata: The protesting doctors to again hit the streets ahead of Durga Puja.

Taking part in the mass convention at the SSKM hospital, a protesting doctor Debashish Haldar said that they will again hit the streets.

“We have been hearing that people are saying that our protests have dried down. We want to remind those people that we are still protesting. On September 29 we will hit the streets at every locality and on the day of Mahalaya on October 2, we will call for a bigger rally at the Esplanade area. We request everyone to join the rally,” mentioned Haldar.

Notably, on Thursday the protesting doctors sent a reminder email to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant asking for implementation of the demands which were approved verbally.

It can be recalled that recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Dilip Ghosh questioned why did the protesting doctors lift their protest before the ‘justice’ was met.

“The protesting doctors asked for justice. Did they get justice? Some of their demands just got fulfilled by the administration and they had lifted their protest. What should we understand from this?” questioned Ghosh.

A protesting doctor, Aniket Mahata, replying to Ghosh said that they didn’t ‘lift’ their protest but joined emergency services and also that if need be they will ‘resume’ the protest.

