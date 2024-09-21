Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Resume Emergency Services Amid Ongoing Protests; VIDEO

Junior doctors resume emergency services while advocating for safety and justice in Kolkata | X

Kolkata: The protesting junior doctors on Saturday had resumed emergency services at various government hospitals and also at flood affected areas.

A team of 30 junior doctors from two different medical colleges visited the flooded areas and not just treatment they were also seen distributing dry foods to the affected people of the area.

Aniket Mahata, a protesting doctor of RG Kar said that though they have resumed the emergency services they will resume complete service after their demands are met.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Visuals of junior doctors at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital resuming essential services after a brief hiatus pic.twitter.com/ZSsruPnCb7 — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2024

As soon as the junior medics had resumed their work, the graffities that the protestors had written on the road and on the wall near Swasthya Bhawan were seen being painted so that they are not visible.

Another protesting doctor, Kinjal Nanda said that by ‘removing’ graffities, people will ‘not’ forget the protest. “We are glad that we could instil the fire of protest in the hearts of people. By removing the graffities that were made people will not forget to ask for justice for the gruesome act that has taken place,” mentioned Nanda.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Junior doctors at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have partially revoked their cease work, resuming essential services across all medical colleges and hospitals pic.twitter.com/SqirYXdJf4 — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2024

Notably, inspections were done at RG Kar medical college and hospital premises for installing new CCTV cameras in keeping with the demand of the junior medics. One of the demands of the protesting doctors was their safety.

Meanwhile, two close aides of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, Dr. Birupaksha Biswas and Dr. Avik Dey are being quizzed by CBI. Till the time of reporting both the doctors are being grilled by the central sleuths for over nine hours.

According to CBI sources, both the doctors are being asked about their presence in RG Kar hospital when the junior medic’s body was recovered from the seminar room on August 9.

Both the doctors who are being quizzed are not from RG Kar medical college and hospital. “We need to end the threat culture. Both Dr. Avik Dey and Dr. Birupaksha Biswas are instrumental in starting threat culture in the hospital,” said Aniket Mahata.

On the other hand, Thakurpukur police station had sent notices to the organizers who had organised ‘reclaim the night’ on September 4.