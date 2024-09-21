 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors Lifts Seize Work 'Partially', Asks CBI About Probe
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 02:29 AM IST
article-image
Junior Doctors protesting | ANI/ Representative Image

Kolkata: Protesting doctors while lifting their seized work partially took out a rally from Swasthya Bhawan to CBI headquarters in Kolkata on Friday.

At the culminating point in front of the CBI headquarters, the protesting doctors had questioned the CBI how long will it take to solve the case?

Aniket Mahata, a protesting doctor, said that they are ‘hopeful’.

“Few of our demands are met and some are in assurance. We will not stop protest but we will visit the flood prone areas to stand by affected people. We got immense support and love from common people and now we will stand by them in times of need and will open ‘Abhaya Clinic’,” said Mahata.

Swarnarka Ghosh, another protesting doctor, said that they are trying to ‘mount pressure’ on the central agency so that they do not delay the proceedings.

“Many days have passed and we don’t want any further delay. So, we are trying to put pressure on them. The culprits should be identified and exposed,” added Ghosh.

Notably, after the protesting doctors decided to lift their seized work partially, they had made it clear that they will not join back OPD and OT services.

An 80-year-old lady who could not walk with the rally was standing outside CBI headquarters with roses to greet the protesting doctors.

“Such a huge protest was not seen in Kolkata before. The victim who was killed had united everyone. Justice should come fast. I support the protesting doctors,” mentioned the old lady.

On the other hand, common people took out a 42 kms torch rally in Kolkata from Highland Park to Shyambazar. 

