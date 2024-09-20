 West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Central Government & DVC For Flood-Like Situation
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Central Government & DVC For Flood-Like Situation

Talking to the media, she had blamed the NDA led central government and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the situation.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee visits flood affected areas | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had visited the flood affected areas in South Bengal.

Talking to the media, she had blamed the NDA led central government and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the situation.

“I will sever all ties with DVC from Bengal. This is a man-made flood. There were rains but due to release of water from DVC without any prior intimation has led to this flood like situation in most of the places. The amount of water released had crossed 4 lakh cusecs. This is done just to save Jharkhand,” said Mamata.

Mamata also mentioned that the Ghatal Master Plan has been stagnant for years.

“Our government has constructed 5 lakh ponds and several check dams are also being constructed. DVC doesn’t do proper dredging and desilting and make Bengal sink. Excessive waters from Nepal and Bhutan makes a flood like situation in North Bengal,” mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata also asked the government officials to keep more safety materials as she fears breakout of water borne diseases after the water recedes.

“Fear of snake bites and water borne diseases can happen after the water recedes. We would like to open emergency camps but the doctors are protesting. From December we will start giving pucca houses. The central government had stopped the money for the last three years,” added Mamata.

Slamming the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “Light, Camera & Action. Amazing photo session. Mamata Banerjee will divert all the attention from the monumental failure of her Administration. For her flood is an annual event to gain political traction.”

