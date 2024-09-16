Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Invites Junior Doctors For Meeting Today, Calls It A Final Reach Out

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee/Facebook

Kolkata: In a major development in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has invited a delegation of junior doctors for a meeting at her residence at 5 pm on Monday (today).

A letter has been sent to the junior doctors stating, "This is the fifth and final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the Honourable Chief Minister and your delegates. In line with our discussion from the day before, we are once again inviting you to a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an open mind."

Protesting junior doctors have been invited again for a meeting with #WestBengal govt at Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial ’s Kalighat residence at 5 PM today.



Demand Made By The Doctors

However, the doctors have been demanding the live streaming of the meeting.

"We demanded the live streaming to let the public know about what was happening inside the meeting. We don't know what their problem is... We demand live streaming of the meeting...Our five demands are very justified...The public is supporting us because we are apolitical and we have not bent down to the pressures of the government...We are ready to compromise, but if they don't listen to our demands, then there is no point in calling us for a meeting," said a protesting doctor.

As the junior doctors continue their protest at Swasthya Bhawan, in the Salt Lake area, Tala Police Station incharge Abhijit Mondal has been taken for medical examination from the CBI Office in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on September 13 that as many as 29 people had lost their lives as a result of the disruption in health services.

CM Banerjee stated that to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, the state government announced a token financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Swasthya Bhawan To Meet Protesting Doctors

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Swasthya Bhawan to meet the protesting doctors, assuring them that their demands would be addressed and that action would be taken against those responsible.

Speaking with the doctors, the Chief Minister expressed her concern over their situation, stating that she had been losing sleep over their protest in the rain.

Doctors have been protesting the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.