 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Charges RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh With Evidence Tampering
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Charges RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh With Evidence Tampering

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Charges RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh With Evidence Tampering

The central agency had applied before a court seeking the remand of Ghosh. The court has asked the jail authorities to produce him for CBI custody, the official added. Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Sandip Ghosh | X

Kolkata: In a significant development, the CBI on Saturday slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, currently in judicial custody in a corruption case, in the medic's rape-murder case, an official of the probe agency said.

The agency also arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic in the RG Kar Hospital, he said. The hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

The central agency had applied before a court seeking the remand of Ghosh. The court has asked the jail authorities to produce him for CBI custody, the official added. Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.

Read Also
West Bengal Doctors' Protest: Suspicious Bag Found Near RG Kar Hospital
article-image

On August 9, the semi-nude body of the woman postgraduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of the hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video
Virar Murder: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion About Her Character; Accused Arrested In Kalyan
Virar Murder: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion About Her Character; Accused Arrested In Kalyan
Meerut Building Collapse Death Toll Hits 10, One Person Still Feared Trapped
Meerut Building Collapse Death Toll Hits 10, One Person Still Feared Trapped
Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines
Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines

Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station Arrested

Mondal, who was on Saturday questioned by the CBI officers at their CGO Complex office here for several hours, was arrested in the evening after he failed to give them satisfying answers.

The police officer was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and others, the officer said adding Mondal was also accused of delaying in lodging the FIR.

Read Also
Kolkata: ED Raids Properties Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghos In Financial Fraud Case
article-image

"The policeman has been questioned eight times earlier and every time he gave different versions. He has been arrested and will be produced in the court tomorrow," the CBI officer told PTI.

He was taken to a hospital for the customary post-arrest medical test.

One Civic Volunteer Arrested

Earlier, one civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the rape and murder case which is now being investigated by the CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The central agency arrested Ghosh on September 2 in a case of financial irregularities at the hospital.

CBI had applied in court seeking the remand of Ghosh. The court has asked the jail authorities to produce him for CBI custody, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule Here

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule Here

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Charges RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Charges RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh...

NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC Announces Revised Schedule, Round 2 Seat Allotment Result On Sept 19

NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC Announces Revised Schedule, Round 2 Seat Allotment Result On Sept 19

Maharashtra Sees Surge In Engineering Enrolments With Over 1.4 Lakh Students Registering For...

Maharashtra Sees Surge In Engineering Enrolments With Over 1.4 Lakh Students Registering For...

Andhra Stabbing VIDEO: Youth Attacks Student With Knife Inside Theatre Over Love Affair In Tirupati;...

Andhra Stabbing VIDEO: Youth Attacks Student With Knife Inside Theatre Over Love Affair In Tirupati;...