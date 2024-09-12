 West Bengal Doctors' Protest: Suspicious Bag Found Near RG Kar Hospital
Authorities rushed bomb squad and dog squads at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after a suspicious bad was found.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Bomb squad with sniffer dogs at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after a suspicious bag was found on September 12, 2024 | X (@ANI)

Dog squads and bomb disposal squads were mobilised after a suspicious bag was found near the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday (September 12). Media reports say that the suspicious bag was found near the site where junior doctors have been protesting since the horrific rape-murder of a resident doctor on August 9. Not many were at the site though since the protest had moved to Swasthya Bhavan at Salt Lake.

Swasthya Bhavan is the headquarters of health department of West Bengal government.

Visuals released by news agency ANI showed bomb squad and dog squad at the RG Kar hospital.

On Thursday, a team from Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a search operation at the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. His residence is located at Chinar Park.

Protesters get invite to meet Mamata Banerjee

After more than a month's protest, the protesting doctors have been invited by the West Bengal Government for a meeting with state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has issued a new invite for the meeting. The chief secretary has suggested that delegation of the doctors include 12-15 people.

Terrifying VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By SUV While Playing On Road In UP's Kanpur
article-image

The government has accepted doctors' demand for Mamata Banerjee's presence at the meeting but has rejected their demand of live telecast of the meeting.

"The meeting shall not be Live telecast. However, the same can be recorded to maintain transparency. This will serve the purpose intended from your end, while also maintaining the sanctity of the proceedings, ensuring that all discussions are accurately documented," said the chief secretary in his invite.

Health services in the state have been considerably impacted because of doctors' strike.

