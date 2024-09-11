Terrifying VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By SUV While Playing On Road In UP's Kanpur

3-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By SUV While Playing On Road In UP's Kanpur | X

Kanpur: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl was crushed to death by an SUV in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the minor was killed after being crushed by the vehicle while she was playing in the middle of the road. The girl died a painful death on the spot.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (September 10) in Barra 07 which falls under the Barra Police Station area. The CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the minor girl is sitting in a narrow lane and playing while sitting in the middle of the road. An auto-rickshaw is also parked on the side of the road where the child is seen playing.

A motorbike passes very close to the kid, however, the biker does not bother to ask the kid to get aside or ask her relatives to take the kid inside their house. The incident could have been averted as the biker could have alerted her parents, informing them about the child being left unattended in the middle of the road.

As the bike passes, a car which seems to be a Ford EcoSport comes out of the parking and the driver fails to notice the kid playing in the middle of the road. The SUV overtakes the auto stationed near the kid and crushes the minor girl sitting near the auto. The girl was completely runover by the car due to which she died on the spot.

The police claimed that a report has been filed in connection with the matter and legal action has been initiated against the driver of the SUV. Naubasta Assistant Police Commissioner Manjay Singh said, "On September 10 in Barra 07, a 3-year-old girl died on the spot in a car accident. The dead body has been sent to the mortuary house and the car has been identified with the help of the CCTV footage. The car and the driver will be taken into custody soon and further legal action will be taken against them".