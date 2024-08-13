Video: Woman, Set To Leave India For US In A Month, Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck While Riding Scooter With Her Sister In Vadodara

X

A woman died while her sister was severely injured after a truck hit their scooter in Gujarat’s Vadodara on August 11.

As per reports, the police arrested the truck driver and a case has been registered into the matter.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 5.05 pm and it was captured on a CCTV installed in the vicinity. The video shows the truck attempting to overtake the scooter at a turn. As the truck hit the scooter, the sisters fell onto the road and the rear wheel of the vehicle crushed them underneath. The driver fled the scene.



One student killed, another injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck in Gujarat's Vadodara.



The two cousin sisters were reportedly out for shopping at the time of the incident. The victim was scheduled to travel to the United States in a month.



pic.twitter.com/OuVrKnhJZ6 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 13, 2024

Reports suggest that both women were rushed to a nearby hospital where the one who was riding the scooter was declared dead upon arrival by doctors.

However, her sister survived the fatal accident but sustained severe injuries to her head and is currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased’s 10-year visa to go to the US had been approved and she was all set to leave India in a month.