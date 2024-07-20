Video: 1 Student Injured After Wall Collapses At Private School In Gujarat's Vadodara

One student sustained minor injuries on Friday after a wall in a private school in Gujarat's Vadodara collapsed. The incident happened around 12:30 pm when the wall of a class on the first floor of Shri Narayan School, located in Vadodara's Waghodiya Road area, collapsed, said officials.

The fire brigade also reached the spot and inspected it immediately after receiving information about the incident.

"Around 12:30 p.m., the incident happened. A loud voice came, after which we rushed to the spot. One student got injured in the head. We immediately rescued all the students. There were only 2-3 students there as it was recess time," said Principal Rupal Shah.

गुजरात के वडोदरा में पलक झपकते दीवार भरभरा कर गिर पड़ी. कई बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं. pic.twitter.com/BSMBzPd27n — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) July 20, 2024

"It happened around 12:30 pm. The wall of the entire floor collapsed. Although not many have been injured. The school's building is 14-15 years old. My father also took many kids to the hospital. The school authorities know that the building is weak, yet no action has been taken," said a local Sanskriti Pandya.

Sub-Fire Officer Vinod Mohite said that one kid sustained minor injuries. 12-13 bicycles parked near the wall were also damaged.