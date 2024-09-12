 Kolkata: ED Raids Properties Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghos In Financial Fraud Case
According to reports, the raids are underway at four locations, two of which belong to former RG Kar Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh.

Updated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting raids across Kolkata and its suburban areas as part of an investigation into financial irregularities linked to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

News agency ANI has shared visuals from Sandip Ghosh’s property at Chinar Park in Kolkata, where an ED team can be seen.

According to an India Today report, the other two locations are in the Laketown and Tala areas of the city. One location is the office of a medical supplier, and the other is the residence of a medical supplies vendor.

Notably, a few days ago, the ED conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Howrah, Sonarpur, and Hooghly following Sandip Ghosh's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A week ago, the ED filed a case against alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College based on the CBI's FIR.

In the FIR, the CBI has accused Dr. Ghosh of criminal conspiracy, cheating, dishonesty, and other corruption charges.

The former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody and facing a CBI probe for corruption, was accused of molesting a male nursing student in Hong Kong in 2017. However, he was acquitted by the Kowloon City Court in the case after his argument was accepted by the magistrate.

