Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WBMC Cancels Sandip Ghosh’s Medical Registration

Kolkata: West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday had cancelled the registration of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh after he failed to reply to the ‘show cause’ notice issued against him 13 days back after him to state why his registration should not be cancelled.

Notably, his licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act, 1914.

Ghosh is presently in CBI custody over the RG Kar hospital rape and murder incident. He was earlier arrested by the central sleuths over ‘financial irregularities’ in the hospital.

The long awaited demand of Doctors is now finally accepted after huge public pressure with removal of Sandeep Ghosh from the Register of Medical practitioners



That suggests he cannot practice as a doctor anymore !



More power to Bengal doctors and everyone raising this issue 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/n4gzPsWzWj — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) September 19, 2024

On the other hand, WBMC president and TMC MLA Sudipto Roy has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their headquarters at CGO complex in Kolkata. Two days back ED had raided various properties of Sudipto Roy including his hospital and seized various documents.

According to CBI sources, a TMCP leader Ashish Pandey’s name also came in their radar. Pandey worked in RG Kar hospital and according to central sleuth sources, on the day of rape and murder incident he was in a hotel in Salt Lake with a woman friend.

Meanwhile, the makeshift marquees and bio toilets from the protesting site are being removed by the decorators and the protesting doctors blamed the police for allegedly heckling them.

“Whatever we can see and understand is that the decorators are being pressurized. Suddenly they are saying that they want these materials for another programme. If someone thinks that by doing such things we will stop our protests then they are wrong,” said a protesting doctor.

The police however, denied the charges of the protesting doctors.

In the evening, the residents of the neighbouring areas of the protesting site had provided fans and other reliefs to the protestors.

At the time of reporting, the protesting doctors are holding a general body meeting to discuss their future plans.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed, “Candidates with forged documents have got admission in private medical colleges in support of Swastha Bhawan. The director of medical education (DME) was responsible for getting the documents verified from the ministry of external affairs.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh mentioned that Adhikari should prove his claims at proper place.